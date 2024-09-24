Marshall's new Monitor headphones offer better battery life than the previous model

What you need to know

Monitor III ANC headphones are the latest addition to Marshall's wide range of headphones portfolio.

Along with the brand's iconic sound, these headphones boast a tough and foldable design.

The Monitor III also carries spatial audio and transparency mode.

The latest wireless headphones are launched in the U.S., UK, and Canada, amongst other markets.

Marshall is rolling out a new set of wireless headphones today called the Monitor III. These headphones are hitting store shelves in various regions, including the U.S., and they follow up on the Monitor II ANC headphones that debuted last February.

The Monitor III headphones keep the same design vibe as their predecessor, featuring a sleek leather finish, a foldable design, and the iconic ANC button or control knob.

Marshall says the Monitor III will greatly extend playtime with ANC on, offering up to 70 hours and 100 hours without it. For comparison, the previous model provided up to 30 hours with ANC and 45 hours without.

The Monitor III's Active Noise Cancellation is also getting a nifty upgrade. They’ll now constantly monitor ambient noise to keep unwanted sounds at bay. Plus, they feature a new adaptive loudness option that tweaks audio to fit the surrounding noise levels. Users can also take advantage of the Dynamic Loudness feature, letting them fine-tune the treble, mids, and bass at any volume.

Marshall is adding a Soundstage Spatial Audio feature to the Monitor III, which promises to give users a more immersive experience. The headphones also come with a customizable M-button, allowing users to tweak their EQ settings and control Spotify or their favorite voice assistant.

Further, these headphones are Bluetooth LE audio ready, which means they support Auracast, which has so much potential, according to Android Central Managing Editor, Derrek Lee, who recently had a chance to test it out.

The company notes that these advanced features help the Monitor III stand out from the competition, such as the Sony WH-1000XM5 and the most recent Apple AirPods Max. While those models provide up to 50 hours of playtime with ANC, Marshall claims the Monitor III already has the upper hand in that department.

For those curious about the Monitor III's technical aspects, it weighs around 250 grams and is equipped with 32mm drivers with 35Ω driver impedance and a frequency response ranging from 20Hz to 20kHz.

While 70 hours is the promised playtime, the headphones take about two and a half hours to charge fully through USB Type-C. Also, alongside the foldable design, they come in a premium-looking hard case that is easy to carry around.

The Marshall Monitor III headphones will retail for $359 in the U.S., available on the company’s website and at various retail stores. In other regions, they’re priced at €349 in the EU and £299 in the UK.