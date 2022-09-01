Jabra Elite 5 earbuds likely to bring ANC at an affordable price

What you need to know

Jabra Elite 5 press images leaked ahead of launch.

The images suggest the Elite 5 comes with ANC and IP55 ratings.

They could likely bring six microphones — similar to what we have seen in the high-end models like the Elite 7.

Jabra's Elite series is one of the company's prominent true wireless earphone offerings. They're known for providing some of the best active noise cancellation features in the TWS category. There are affordable pairs in the lot, which include the Elite 3 and Elite 4 Active. A new leak now hints at a new model — the Jabra Elite 5.

The leak comes from reliable tipster Roland Quandt, who has showcased some product images of the Jabra Elite 5 ahead of launch. It is expected to be the next-gen pair of TWS offerings that could sit between the aforementioned affordable models and the high-end ones like the Elite 7 Active and the Elite 7 Pro.

The design, according to the images shared by Quandt, resembles the likes of Elite 3 and Elite 4 Active. That includes the earbuds' design and the charging case the buds ship in, which further hints that they could replace the models mentioned above or be coming as a new model altogether. The design involves a speaker grille or could be a mesh-like design, potentially utilized for the new ANC feature or for new microphones. It could definitely be an upgrade from Elite 3, as it doesn't have it.

The press images reveal what to expect from the upcoming Jabra Elite 5. They will feature 6mm drivers similar to what we have seen on the Elite 3 and the Elite 4 Active. The images also imply that we can see a total of six microphones from the upcoming buds that should probably give good call quality and noise cancellation.

Looks like the Elite 5 will have an IP55 rating like the Elite 3. Regarding the battery, the upcoming buds are promised to give users seven hours of playback time on a single charge. The included charging case can extend it to up to 28 hours.

The connectivity options on the Elite 5 comprise Bluetooth 5.2 (with multipoint connectivity), USB Type-C for the charging case, touch interface on the buds to trigger digital assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The other nifty features we can gather from the image include USB Type-C cable inclusion with the packaging next to at least three additional pairs of ear tips.

Lastly, there could be at least two colorways to choose from when released to the public. The launch date, however, hasn't been unveiled by the company or the tipster.