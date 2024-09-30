How long is the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 battery life? Best answer: The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 have up to 12 hours of listening time with ANC off and eight hours with it on. You also get up to 48 hours of total listening time using the charging case with ANC off and 30 hours with it on.

How long can the Pixel Buds Pro 2's battery last?

Google presented the first model of the Pixel Buds in 2022, and now you can enjoy the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2. But how long they last depends on what you do and don't do with them. Google promises that you get up to 1.5 hours of listening time with Active Noise Cancellation off, and you only need a five-minute charge for it. They are the first model to have a Google Tensor chip to power features such as Clear Calling and improve the battery life.

In his testing, Android Central's Tshaka Armstrong mentions that after wearing the Pixel Buds Pro 2 for eight hours with mixed-use, switching between ANC and transparency, listening to music, or just having them in his ears, he had 40% battery left at the end of the day. During his testing, he also discovered that while sitting at his desk, an hour of ANC used at 50% of max volume used roughly 20% of the battery in the right earbud and 10% in the left.

Google claims up to eight hours of listening time with ANC, but that leaves you with only 50% on the left side. Tshaka will do more testing in the future to get more numbers for real-world use since that doesn't add up.

The battery life for the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is better than the original model since you get one more hour of listening time and 10 hours more of total listening time with the charging case with Active Noise Cancellation on. With it off, you get one more hour of listening time and 17 more hours of total listening time with the charging case.

Google also promises up to five hours of listening time with the charging case and up to 24 hours of listening time with the buds. If you're happy with the battery stats, the only thing left is to decide what color Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 you should buy. You can choose from four great colors and listen to your favorite music while looking great.

What can drain your earbuds battery faster?

Everyone wants their earbuds' battery to last as long as possible. However, some standard practices, such as listening to music at a high volume or with a lot of bass, can quickly drain the battery. So, the higher the volume, the more load you put on the battery.

You can also turn off extra settings, protect them from extreme temperatures, and keep them out of direct sunlight. If you drop the earbuds, that can also damage them, resulting in a faster battery discharge. So, whether you're using one of the best Android phones or not, taking care of your earbuds is a must.

