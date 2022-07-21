Pixel Buds Pro to provide seamless audio switching on Android

What you need to know

Google begins rolling out new audio switching technology for Bluetooth earbuds and headphones.

This new update will expand upon its "Fast Pair" technology allowing users to seamlessly switch audio from their tablet to their phone.

The new Pixel Buds Pro will come with audio switching, with Sony and JBL to gain the feature "in the coming weeks."

Google is looking to improve its Fast Pair feature on Android with an improved audio switching experience.

When Google introduced Fast Pair, it was a way for Android users to quickly pair their Bluetooth audio device to a phone or tablet. The company's new audio switching technology expands on that front. Google explains that this new feature uses "contextual information on what you're listening to in order to switch the audio based on your actions."

This new feature is aimed at letting users enjoy a seamless audio connection between different devices. Audio switching comes into play if you are using your Pixel buds or another Bluetooth headset with a tablet or your phone. For example, if you're watching a video on your Android tablet and receiving a call on your phone, your buds would automatically switch audio to your phone. However, the company does make it clear that this won't happen "if you're watching a video on your tablet and you receive a notification on your phone," which is a good way to keep constant notification sounds from bombarding your listening experience.

Owners of Samsung earbuds like the Galaxy Buds Pro should be familiar with this feature, as it's one of the headline features of Samsung's Galaxy family of devices.

Google will also provide users with a notification to allow them to switch audio when they please. All of this is done with a single tap, so you're not really fumbling through Bluetooth menus for audio switching.

The good news is this new audio switching feature will be coming with the soon-to-be-released Pixel Buds Pro. These new buds, according to Google, will come with Bluetooth multipoint, allowing users to connect at least two audio devices at any given time. Google will also make audio switching available on some of the best wireless headphones from JBL and Sony "in the coming weeks," noting that users sporting eligible devices will have to toggle the feature on.

While this experience is available on Android devices, Google teases that it plans to make audio switching available on other platforms as well.