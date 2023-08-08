Amazon says a second major Prime Day-like sales event is on the way

What you need to know

Amazon announces a second major sales event, happening this October.

The event will take place in 19 countries, including the United States, but details are scarce.

Amazon says its Prime Day event in July was the "biggest Prime Day event ever."

The company held two major sales events in 2022, in July and October.

Just weeks after its Prime Day sales event, Amazon has announced that it will hold a second sales event later this year.

The upcoming Prime Big Deal Days event will occur at an unknown date in October and will take place in 19 countries around the world, including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S., and the U.K.

"We'll share more details soon as we get closer to the event," says Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, in a LinkedIn post. "I can't wait to give our Prime members access to exclusive early savings this season."

Prime Day 2023 took place over two days in July, which, according to Amazon during its recent quarterly earnings, was the company's "biggest Prime Day event ever." Amazon said that during the event, customers saved more than $2.5 billion across its deals

And while this second event isn't technically Prime Day, this isn't the first time Amazon has held two separate sales events in the same year. In 2022, Amazon held its regular Prime Day event in July and a "Prime Early Access Sale" in October. The second event was held in 15 countries over a two-day period and was positioned as an opportunity for Prime members to get an early lead on holiday shopping.

With this being the second year in a row that Amazon has held two major sales events in a year, this could end up being the new normal for the company as an opportunity to supplement Black Friday/Cyber Monday later in the year and improve year-end sales.