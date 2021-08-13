What you need to know
- We asked AC readers after the Samsung Unpacked event which new Galaxy devices they were most excited about.
- Nearly 42% said that they were most looking forward to the new Galaxy Watch 4 wearables.
- The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 received almost an identical percentage of votes; both far fewer than the watch.
Earlier this week, Samsung held another of its Unpacked events to announce the latest updates to its diverse product lineup. At the event, the company showed off the next generation of its foldable phones, including the exciting Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, as well as updated wearables in the form of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, as well as the Galaxy Buds 2.
We polled our readers to see which of these new devices they were most excited about, expecting it to be one, or both of the new phones, only to be surprised by the runaway star of the show — the Galaxy Watch 4. The new wearable came away with nearly 42% of the vote, putting it at more than double either the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (15%) or the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (14%); it actually beat those two devices, combined! Rounding out the results at fewer than 3% each were the Galaxy Buds 2 and the accessories Samsung announced for the new devices. Interestingly, nearly 21% said that they "couldn't care less" about the new products.
Given the hype surrounding the foldables, it's curious that the Galaxy Watch 4 was the most popular product. Perhaps it's because the watch is so much more affordable than the phones, or maybe it's just that there was a lot of pent-up demand for a truly good Android watch.
The feedback wasn't as vociferous as we might have expected, but the overall consensus seemed to be that the Watch 4 series was the value product of the event.
For readers like steelew, getting the watch was just a nice bonus.
I ordered the Z Fold 3 and Watch 4. I've been waiting for the ZF3 for a minute, but the watch was an impulse buy due to the $200 credit. I only paid $58 for the watch.
Our poll is now closed, but we'd still love to hear from you. So let us know which of the Galaxy devices Samsung announced this week you are most interested in, and why!
