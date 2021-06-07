AC readers are more interested in rumored earbuds than available devices

This past week the reviews for Google's much anticipated Pixel A earbuds started to trickle out, with some saying they were Google's answer to Apple's entry-level AirPods. While our review of these buds is coming soon, we wanted to see which of the best wireless earbuds that you, our readers, were looking most forward to purchasing in the coming months.

According to a poll that we put out over the weekend, nearly 55% of you said that you would be grabbing the Sony WF-100XM4 wireless earbuds if, and when, they become available. The next choice among respondents was also a device that has not yet been confirmed, and that was the Galaxy Buds 2, with nearly a quarter of the votes. Rounding out our poll were the recently launched Google Pixel Buds A with nearly 18% of the vote, and the critically acclaimed Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) came in last place, earning less than 5% of the vote.

What are you next wireless earbuds?

Here is what some of our readers had to say about the earbuds they most wanted...

Can't wait for those Sony WF-1000xm4s — Sᴇᴋᴏᴜ SIDIBE (@SuperSheykh) June 6, 2021

In addition to the options mentioned above, several readers mentioned that they were excited by earbuds that we didn't include in our poll, such as buds from Jabra, Microsoft, and even alternative Samsung Galaxy Buds.

Reader Jowlah said:

If I was in the market for a new pair, I would see what a Buds Live successor would look like. They are the most comfortable earbuds I have used to date.

Other respondents, such as reader Chicken Finder Mike, said that they'd be going with whatever buds came with their next purchase.

The pair I get for free for pre-ordering my next mobile phone. That's the one I'm most looking forward to. I've got all four of the Galaxy Buds in house :)

The poll is now closed, but we'd still love to hear from you (earbud pun) on which wireless earbuds you're looking forward to picking up as your next pair.