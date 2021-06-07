AC readers are more interested in rumored earbuds than available devices

What you need to know
- This past weekend, we polled AC readers to see which wireless earbuds they were most looking forward to.
- More than half of the respondents said that they were eagerly anticipating the rumored Sony-WF10000XM4s.
- A second rumored pair, the Galaxy Buds 2, came in second place, with two already-announced devices rounding out the poll.
This past week the reviews for Google's much anticipated Pixel A earbuds started to trickle out, with some saying they were Google's answer to Apple's entry-level AirPods. While our review of these buds is coming soon, we wanted to see which of the best wireless earbuds that you, our readers, were looking most forward to purchasing in the coming months.
According to a poll that we put out over the weekend, nearly 55% of you said that you would be grabbing the Sony WF-100XM4 wireless earbuds if, and when, they become available. The next choice among respondents was also a device that has not yet been confirmed, and that was the Galaxy Buds 2, with nearly a quarter of the votes. Rounding out our poll were the recently launched Google Pixel Buds A with nearly 18% of the vote, and the critically acclaimed Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) came in last place, earning less than 5% of the vote.
Here is what some of our readers had to say about the earbuds they most wanted...
In addition to the options mentioned above, several readers mentioned that they were excited by earbuds that we didn't include in our poll, such as buds from Jabra, Microsoft, and even alternative Samsung Galaxy Buds.
Reader Jowlah said:
If I was in the market for a new pair, I would see what a Buds Live successor would look like. They are the most comfortable earbuds I have used to date.
Other respondents, such as reader Chicken Finder Mike, said that they'd be going with whatever buds came with their next purchase.
The pair I get for free for pre-ordering my next mobile phone. That's the one I'm most looking forward to. I've got all four of the Galaxy Buds in house :)
The poll is now closed, but we'd still love to hear from you (earbud pun) on which wireless earbuds you're looking forward to picking up as your next pair.
Review: The Amazon Echo Frames (2nd Gen) are more than a concept product
If you were interested in the original Day 1 Edition Echo Frames but didn't want to take a flyer on a beta product, now's your chance to see what all the fuss was about. Read why we think the Echo Frames (2nd Gen) just might be the Echo device we've been waiting on to get Alexa out of the house.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price just leaked — and it's lower than you think
According to a new report, the Galaxy S21 FE will be launched in South Korea at a starting price of KRW 700,000 ($630). Samsung had launched the Galaxy S20 FE at KRW 899,800 ($810) in its home market last year.
Windows laptops remind me exactly why I love Chromebooks so much
Windows laptops are still the vast majority of the PC market and I'm getting re-acquainted with them, but this time away from Chrome OS proving the old adage true again: you don't know what you've got til it's gone. Here's what I miss from Chrome OS while I'm on Windows 10.
These are the best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases you can buy
If you're lucky enough to secure a new Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone, then you probably want to make sure it's as protected as possible. Here are some of the best Samsung Galaxy S21 cases that we've found — and most are super-affordable!