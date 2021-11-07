Oculus Quest 2 PlayingSource: Nick Sutrich / Android Central

Facebook has changed their corporate name to 'Meta', and we have thoughts! The gang chat about this and its impact on Oculus.They also check out some Samsung rumors, One UI 4 beta, and some lingering issues with Pixel 6.

