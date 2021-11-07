Facebook has changed their corporate name to 'Meta', and we have thoughts! The gang chat about this and its impact on Oculus.They also check out some Samsung rumors, One UI 4 beta, and some lingering issues with Pixel 6.
Links:
- Facebook changes company name, is now called 'Meta' | Android Central
- Is a Meta rebrand enough to heal the toxicity of the Oculus name? | Android Central
- Facebook's Meta rebranding could start a trademark battle with a PC company | Android Central
- Oculus Quest to become Meta Quest, drop Facebook login requirement in 2022 | Android Central
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is coming to Oculus Quest 2 | Android Central
- Meta acquires popular VR exercise app Supernatural, a sign of things to come | Android Central
- Beat Saber surpasses $100 million in revenue on the Oculus Quest platform | Android Central
- Meta says it's shutting down the Facebook facial recognition system | Android Central
- Privacy in the new Metaverse | Android Central
- Leaked Galaxy S21 FE backplate shows a familiar design, with one exception | Android Central
- Samsung Galaxy S22 ready for early 2022 launch, reportedly in mass production | Android Central
- One UI 4 (Android 12) beta arrives for U.S. Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3 models | Android Central
- Samsung Internet is finally getting one of Google Chrome's most useful features | Android Central
- Google to fix Pixel 6 'residual light' flickering issue with December update | Android Central
- Google Pixel 6 loses its smooth display when this Telegram feature is turned on | Android Central
- Google Pixel 6 Pro stock is running low following its release | Android Central
- Google is reportedly already working on a new Tensor chip for the Pixel 6 successor | Android Central
- Generator giant Generac acquires smart thermostat maker Ecobee for $770 milllion | Android Central
- NVIDIA's $40 billion Arm acquisition set back yet again by EU regulators | Android Central
Sponsors:
Indeed: Choose Indeed and join 3 million companies worldwide who use Indeed to hire great people and help grow their teams faster. Get started right now with a free $75 sponsored job credit at indeed.com/acp. Offer valid through December 31. Terms and conditions apply.
Mint Mobile: Switch to Mint Mobile and get premium wireless service, starting at JUST $15 bucks a month at mintmobile.com/acp!
