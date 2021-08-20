Google Pixel 5aSource: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

This week, we review the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Pixel 5a. Plus, Motorola Edge (2021) offers impressive specs and a promise of software updates at a reasonable price. The team also talk about T-Mobile's data breach, Pixel 6 charging capability, and lots more.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Links:

Sponsors:

  • Codecademy: Join the millions of people learning to code with Codecademy and see where coding can take you. Get 15% off your Codecademy Pro membership when you go to Codecademy.com and use promo code ANDROID.

  • Indeed: Choose Indeed and join 3 million companies worldwide who use Indeed to hire great people and help grow their teams faster. Get started right now with a free $75 sponsored job credit at indeed.com/acp. Offer valid through September 30. Terms and conditions apply.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review: Folding a Note
A power user's dream

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review: Folding a Note

Samsung is aiming for more mainstream adoption of its highest-end foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, but do the new changes go far enough to convince people to actually spend $1,800 on it? Find out in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review!

These are the best 25W chargers for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Charge 'n' Fold

These are the best 25W chargers for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Just bought the latest Galaxy Z Fold 3 folding phablet from Samsung? Congratulations! Your next order of business should be to buy the best 25W charger to keep your Z Fold 3 powered up. Here are our best picks of 25W chargers for your spanking new foldable.