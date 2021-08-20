This week, we review the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Pixel 5a. Plus, Motorola Edge (2021) offers impressive specs and a promise of software updates at a reasonable price. The team also talk about T-Mobile's data breach, Pixel 6 charging capability, and lots more.
Listen now
Links:
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review: Folding a Note | Android Central
- Google Pixel 5a review: Better battery, better price, same great phone | Android Central
- Motorola Edge (2021) debuts in the US with a 144Hz display, 108MP camera | Android Central
- Samsung is finally fixing one of the worst things about One UI | Android Central
- The Google Pixel 6 reportedly won't ship with a charging adapter | Android Central
- Google's Pixel 6 will reportedly charge 'much faster' than the Pixel 5 | Android Central
- T-Mobile hit with another security breach, leaving more than 40 million exposed | Android Central
- CES 2022 will require proof of vaccination amid COVID-19 resurgence | Android Central
- Leaked Fitbit Charge 5 renders show a color screen, Luxe-inspired design | Android Central
- Androids: The Team That Built the Android Operating System
