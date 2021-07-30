Our review is in for the Nothing ear (1) $99 Bluetooth earbuds! Intel and Qualcomm have formed a partnership that has Intel building chips for its quasi-competitor. Additionally, MediaTek is coming on strong with the Kompanio 1300T chip for tablets and Chromebooks, Surface Duo 2 alleged leaks show a big ass camera hump, a new S Pen for Galaxy Z Fold 3, and tons more.
Listen now
Links:
- Nothing ear (1) review: Unique design, phenomenal sound | Android Central
- Intel to build chips for Qualcomm as it fights to regain its lead | Android Central
- MediaTek Kompanio 1300T chip is coming soon to an Android tablet near you | Android Central
- Supposed Microsoft Surface Duo 2 prototype images show big changes are coming | Android Central
- Samsung confirms new S Pen for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and other 'foldable surprises' | Android Central
- New Galaxy Watch 4 leak shows off Samsung's Wear OS-based One UI skin | Android Central
- Here's when Samsung will launch its Android 12-based One UI 4.0 beta program | Android Central
- Android 12 isn't even out and we might already know the codename for Android 13 | Android Central
- Android 12 beta 3.1 update fixes the biggest problems plaguing users | Android Central
- Oculus Quest 2 sales halted as we await a new model | Android Central
- YouTube continues to drive Google's revenue with impressive Q2 earnings | Android Central
- Pantera Pico PC, 2.3Ghz J4125 Win10 Linux 4K 512GB
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Right-to-repair is coming, despite critics' claim of "consumer harm"
The right-to-repair your cellphones is getting closer, but still, no country has figured it out. The CEO of iFixit says that despite that, the U.S. is in a good position to establish legislation to help consumers.
Sony's PS5 SSD storage expansions suck... for now
Beta testing has come for adding internal SSD drives in the PS5. Sony's route for expanding the PS5 SSD storage sucks, but it'll get better with time.
Facebook wants to reel you into the 'metaverse' with Ray-Ban smart glasses
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg talked up the company's upcoming smart glasses, which are part of a collaboration with Ray-Ban, and appear to be part of the company's larger "metaverse" strategy.
Working from home just got easier with these great lap desks
Being comfortable is great, but not always easy when you're trying to use a laptop while lounging in your bed or on the couch. Thankfully, there are some great lap desks out there to help you with comfort and effectiveness when working, gaming, or leisurely writing.