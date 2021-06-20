We've got a roundup of new Bluetooth earbuds this week, followed by more thoughts about the latest Android 12 beta. The gang also talk about Wear OS support, Google's new retail store, and more.
Listen now
Links:
- Sony WF-1000XM4 review: Magical ANC + long battery = close to perfect | Android Central
- Jaybird Vista 2 review: Workout earbuds to like with an app to love | Android Central
- Mobvoi TicWatch E3 review: An instant buy with one enormous question | Android Central
- Google says it's not that simple, future Wear OS support is still being worked out | Android Central
- OnePlus announces 'deeper integration' with OPPO, promises faster updates | Android Central
- OnePlus' relentless launch cycle is hurting its software updates | Android Central
- Honor 50 Pro is here with Google apps support, Snapdragon 778G, 100W charging | Android Central
- Honor reportedly plans to launch its first foldable this year after Huawei split | Android Central
- The Motorola RAZR might take a gap year to figure itself out | Android Central
- RAVPower products disappear from Amazon just days before Prime Day | Android Central
- The first Google Store has a space for customers to play Stadia games | Android Central
- Google just brought back emoji blobs in the most magical way | Android Central
Sponsors:
- Codecademy: Join the millions of people learning to code with Codecademy and see where coding can take you. Get 15% off your Codecademy Pro membership when you go to Codecademy.com and use promo code ANDROID.
- Hello Fresh: With HelloFresh, you get fresh, pre-measured ingredients and mouthwatering seasonal recipes delivered right to your door. Go to HelloFresh.com/12acp and use code 12acp for 12 free meals, including free shipping!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Amazon has taken 40% off of the Fire TV Stick Lite to celebrate Prime Day
The Fire TV Stick Lite is one of the most impressive streaming devices we've seen, and it's not because of the power under the hood. Equipped with the Alexa Voice Remote, the Fire TV Stick Lite can do everything the 4K version can, minus the 4K quality and the ability to control your TV with its remote.
Save 50% on one of the best streaming devices for Prime Day
For Prime Day 2021, we knew that Amazon was going to offer some discounts on its own devices. What we didn't expect was to see the Fire TV Stick 4K reduced by 50%, making it one of the best streaming devices priced at just $25.
Got a new Chromebook? You need these 25 tips and tricks!
Every Chromebook is a powerful tool that's just waiting to be used to its full potential, and once you know a few tricks, you'll feel like you're getting even more value out of your inexpensive computer.
These are the best microSD cards to expand your Galaxy S9's storage
If you like to take your contacts from phone to phone or simply need more storage than the Galaxy S9's onboard 64GB, then check out these microSD options for both performance and value.