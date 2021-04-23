In this episode, Hayato, Daniel, Ara, and Jerry check out the final Developer Preview of Android 12. They also talk about Sony's Xperia 1 III, the TCL Fold 'n Roll concept phone, and the Fitbit Luxe.
Apple had their Spring Loaded event this week, so the gang takes some time to view their announcements through the lens of Android users.
Listen now
Links:
- Android 12's final Developer Preview lands with new app launch animations, better camera support for third-party apps, and improved haptics | Android Central
- The Sony Xperia 1 III is one of the last flagship phones for hardware fanatics | Android Central
- I can't get my hands on TCL's wild Fold 'n Roll concept phone soon enough | Android Central
- The $150 Fitbit Luxe is a fitness tracker with high-end sensors and plenty of style | Android Central
- Apple's Spring Loaded event debuts impressive Mini LED iPad Pro, AirTags, pricey new Apple TV 4K, and more | Android Central
- Apple's AirTag can work with Android phones — but not how you think | Android Central
- Why the Chromecast with Google TV beats the new Apple TV 4K on price and practicality | Android Central
Sponsors:
