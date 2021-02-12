Google Pixel 5Source: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

Daniel goes one-on-one with Juan Carlos Bagnell, aka SomeGadgetGuy! Tune in for their chat about new phones, upcoming phones, and the inner game of gadget reviews. They also discuss resisting the tendency to grade on a curve, WandaVision, and more!

