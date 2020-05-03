Daniel and Jerry are joined by Lory Gil of iMore for a chat about global smartphone shipments tumbling. Apple's move to put their flagship processor into a budget phone is a shot across the bow of Qualcomm and all other device manufacturers.

They have an in-depth conversation about contract tracing and the technology behind Apple and Google's joint COVID-19 exposure notification API. Tune in and learn what it does and how it protects your privacy while helping make the world a safer place.

