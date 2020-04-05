Daniel and Jerry are joined by Adam Doud! He's a podcast producer and host of 'Benefit of the Doud'. They sit down in a socially distant manner for a conversation about the aftermath of the Sprint / T-Mobile merger. They also discuss Internet access and infrastructure performance as many people around the world shelter-in-place.

Adam shares his thoughts on LG's V60, and the crew also chat about OnePlus 8 Pro, 2020 flagships, and Canadian guilt regarding BlackBerry's failure.

