COVID-19 continues to dominate tech news and international headlines. Daniel, Jerry, and Ara discuss the impact of the virus so far and offer suggestions on what to do if you're spending more time than usual at home.
Getting back to gadgets, they review Samsung's Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus. There's also a leaked video of Pixel 4a!
Listen now
Links:
- Coronavirus and tech: Ongoing list of event cancellations, disruptions, product delays, and more
- E3 2020 canceled due to coronavirus concerns
- Top 7 working from home hacks to get more done
- Samsung Galaxy S20 review: A near-perfect, pocket-friendly powerhouse
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus review: The best phone for most people
- New Pixel 4a leak could have revealed the price
- This Pixel 4a video leak will help you forget about all of the Pixel 4's problems
Sponsors:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
