BlackBerry KEY2 LESource: Android Central

Android Central writer Joe Maring swings by for a report on the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power after attending a recent event showcasing the phones in Chicago. He, Daniel Bader, and Jerry Hildenbrand also talk about the viability of Motorola RAZR. The flip phone reincarnate is not off to a good start.

The team eulogize BlackBerry devices after TCL announced sales of smartphones bearing the licensed brand name will cease in August. The BlackBerry influence on mobile technology was immeasurable. Pour one out as they ride off into the Canadian Sunset.

