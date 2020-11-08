Hopefully you haven't been waiting for the end of November to start your holiday shopping! This year, retailers across the country are starting their Black Friday deals earlier than ever before, and with social distancing so important this winter, we're seeing more online offers this time around as well. There are already plenty of sales live at retailers such as Best Buy, Dell, and Target, just to name a few — including plenty of deals on new TVs at various price points.
Now with movie theaters being one of the last places anyone wants to visit in 2020, it's even more essential to have a stellar TV at home. If you're missing the cinematic feel of the theater and looking to upgrade your TV soon, right now is when you should be looking! To make your search just a bit easier, we've gathered nine of the best early Black Friday TV deals around at various retailers for our list below, including models by LG, Samsung, Sony, and more.
Best early Black Friday TV deals
- : Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV | $529.99 at Best Buy
- : LG CX 65-Inch 4K Smart OLED TV | $1,849.99 at Amazon
- : TCL 55-inch 4K Smart Android TV (Series 4) | $249.99 at Best Buy
- : Sony 4K UHD Smart TV (X800H Series) | Up to $800 off
- : Sony 55-inch A9G MASTER Series OLED 4K Android TV | $1,899.99 at Best Buy
- : TCL 40-inch S325 1080p 2019 Roku TV | $199.99 at Amazon
- : Samsung 2020 QLED 8K UHD Smart TV (Q800T Series) | Up to $2,500 off at Dell
- : Samsung QLED 4K UHD Smart TV (Q70T Series) | Up to $1,000 off at Dell
- : TCL 43-inch 4 Series 4K UHD Smart Android TV | $169.99 at Target
Samsung 70-inch 6 Series 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV | $529.99 at Best Buy
This 70-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV by Samsung is currently discounted by $220 at Best Buy as an early Black Friday deal.This Crystal UHD model was just released earlier this year.
LG CX 65-Inch 4K Smart OLED TV | $1,849.99 at Amazon
If you want a big, beautiful OLED TV, you can't go wrong with this 65-inch model from LG — especially at close to $500 off. It's got the a9 Gen3 AI Processor 4K, webOS smart platform, support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG, Google Assistant and Alexa built-in, four HDMI ports, and much more going for it on top of that gorgeous panel. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon for the full savings. Amazon is even including a free XBOOM speaker with the purchase.
TCL 55-inch 4K Smart Android TV (Series 4) | $249.99 at Best Buy
TCL's 55-inch 4K Smart Android TV features access to all your favorite streaming apps such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Prime Video, along with built-in Chromecast, Google Assistant, and a built-in tuner.
Sony 4K UHD Smart TV (X800H Series) | Up to $800 off
Sony's X800H Series 4K UHD Smart TV is a 2020 model that's currently discounted by up to $800 at Dell. You'll find savings on 43-inch to 85-inch models while supplies last.
Sony 55-inch A9G MASTER Series OLED 4K Android TV | $1,899.99 at Best Buy
Save $600 on Sony's 55-inch A9G Master Series OLED 4K Smart Android TV today at Best Buy. You can also save $100 on a mount with its purchase by clicking the 'Hot Offer' button below the item's price on its product page.
TCL 40-inch S325 1080p 2019 Roku TV | $199.99 at Amazon
Roku TV is one of the best smart platforms available, and it's one you can count on to always be as up-to-date as possible with the latest streaming content and newest apps. Plus, TCL makes some decent sets with Direct lit LED, plenty of HDMI ports, and 1080p resolutions. Has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility for voice control.
Samsung 2020 QLED 8K UHD Smart TV (Q800T Series) | Up to $2,500 off at Dell
Samsung's 8K 2020 Smart TV 8800T Series is now discounted by up to $2,500 at Dell. This TV is available in sizes 65-inch, 75-inch, and 82-inches.
Samsung QLED 4K UHD Smart TV (Q70T Series) | Up to $1,000 off at Dell
You can save up to $1,000 off select models of the Samsung Q70T Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV this week. The 55-inch model is down to $898 saving you $100 off its regular cost while you'll find the biggest discount on the 82-inch model which is now on sale for $1,997.99.
TCL 43-inch 4 Series 4K UHD Smart Android TV | $169.99 at Target
Save 15% on TCL's 43-inch 4 Series 4K UHD Android TV. This smart TV lets you access services like Disney+, Netflix, and HBO Max without needing any additional streaming devices plugged in. It even includes the Google Play Store.
