All the best Black Friday deals are beginning to go live now that it's finally, actually Friday. This year has been unlike any other with early deals offered even in the middle of October, though the end of Black Friday is coming up quick.

If you're hoping to save on a soundbar before the sale comes to an end, one of the best models that's on sale for just today only is now available for only $75! The TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Soundbar normally sells for $200, though today's deal saves you $125 off its regular cost for the first time ever. This deal is even better than it seems though, as TCL's Alto 8+ isn't just a soundbar — it also features the full functionality of an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K inside making it both a soundbar and a streaming media player!

TCL's 38-inch Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Soundbar features a built-in subwoofer and comes with an Alexa voice remote so you can play music, control compatible smart home devices, and even voice control your new soundbar from afar. However, the true benefit of owning this soundbar is its integrated Fire TV Stick 4K. You'll be able to stream shows and movies from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Prime Video while hearing the audio from what you're watching via the same device. TCL's Alto 8+ brings cinematic sound to your living room with impressive acoustic performance, carefully tuned drivers, and more, while the integrated subwoofer amps up the deep, rich bass for a fuller audio experience.

The Fire TV Stick 4K just went on sale for $30 for Black Friday, though it normally sells for $50. You can do the math however you'd like, but it's safe to say you won't find a better deal on a combination like this anywhere else.