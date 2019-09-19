New York makes the total number of cities with Verizon's 5G to 11.
- Verizon's 5G will begin to roll out starting September 26 in New York.
- Look for it in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens, and much of Manhattan.
- Verizon's goal is to have its 5G service in more than 30 cities across the US by the end of the year.
Starting September 26, New Yorkers will finally get a taste of what Verizon's 5G service feels like. With New York on the list, that brings the grand total of cities with 5G to 11. If everything goes as planned, Verizon has the goal of making its 5G service available in more than 30 cities by the end of this year.
Verizon will focus on making the 5G service available in the downtown area and public spaces. Areas where the service will be available include:
- Brooklyn
- The Bronx
- Queens
- Downtown, uptown, and mid-town Manhattan
Verizon is yet to provide its customers with a coverage map, unlike T-Mobile that already has one outlining where its customers can gain access to 5G service. For the time being, Verizon only offers three phones with 5G capabilities. Phone such as:
- LG V50 ThinQ 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Note Plus 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
The choice of 5G phone is limited for now, but hopefully, more options will be added to the list soon.
