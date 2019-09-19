Starting September 26, New Yorkers will finally get a taste of what Verizon's 5G service feels like. With New York on the list, that brings the grand total of cities with 5G to 11. If everything goes as planned, Verizon has the goal of making its 5G service available in more than 30 cities by the end of this year.

Verizon will focus on making the 5G service available in the downtown area and public spaces. Areas where the service will be available include:

Brooklyn

The Bronx

Queens

Downtown, uptown, and mid-town Manhattan

Verizon is yet to provide its customers with a coverage map, unlike T-Mobile that already has one outlining where its customers can gain access to 5G service. For the time being, Verizon only offers three phones with 5G capabilities. Phone such as:

LG V50 ThinQ 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note Plus 5G

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

The choice of 5G phone is limited for now, but hopefully, more options will be added to the list soon.