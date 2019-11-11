If you've been keeping up with 5G news on Android Central or YouTube you'll find a common refrain: 5G just isn't ready yet. This is an obstacle that carriers, software engineers, and chip designers are all working to address . While we wait for them to improve the tech, there are still a few things we, the end users, can do to make sure we have the best connection possible.

Better positioning

For now, most 5G is deployed at a higher frequency than 4G LTE. For carriers like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile, 5G is exclusively deployed at 24Ghz or higher. There are giant chunks of spectrum available at these frequencies making it very fast, but building penetration is almost non-existent. If you want to make a 5G connections on these high-band networks, you will need to have an almost unobstructed line of sight to the tower.

Mid-band 5G, like the kind Sprint is deploying, is much better in these situations but still has worse building penetration than most LTE deployments. Its 2.5Ghz spectrum has been used for years to provide some of the fastest download speeds around. In ideal situations that is.

As it stands in 2019, Sprint has the most consistent 5G coverage. Still, if you position yourself near a window or away from signal-defeating elements like metal fencing or brick walls, you can improve your signal.

It's worth noting that every carrier, including U.S. Cellular, has announced plans to deploy more mid-band and low-band 5G in the future.

Locate the tower

Put as few obstacles between you and your tower as possible. I will proudly admit to rearranging my living room furniture more than once to improve my signal. You can use an app like OpenSignal to find your nearest tower. Though, if you're connecting to high-band, you can probably see the tower.

If you know where the tower is you can position yourself to have the most direct line of sight possible with few physical obstructions.

Get a better phone

Life on the bleeding edge is exciting and expensive. If you bought a 5G phone from the first wave such as the Galaxy S10 5G or the LG V50 Thinq 5G you have an older modem. A modem, standing for modulation demodulation, is a chip in your phone that translates the pulses and frequencies of cell signal into something your phone can use.

The older modems don't support as many different 5G signals and will be severely limited when the aforementioned low-band and mid-band 5G signals become more commonplace. Though expensive, upgrading to a newer 5G phone with the newest X55 modem from Qualcomm allows for a stronger signal in the future.