It's beginning to look like we may be in self-isolation for a long time to come. If you're already running out of ideas on how to entertain yourself at home, you may be in for a tough time. Fortunately, we've found a few programs that should give you many more hours of entertainment. Check them out.
MSRP: $29.90
Sale Price: $15
VideoDuke lets you save complete channels and playlists off of YouTube and convert them to MP3s so you can watch them on all of your devices—handy if the internet in your home is spotty. You can integrate VideoDuke into your browser and search for videos from YouTube, Dailymotion, and Vimeo straight from the app, giving you seamless access to a world of online entertainment.
Airy YouTube Video & MP3 Downloader for Mac: Family Pack License
MSRP: $39.95
Featured on LifeHacker and Cult of Mac, Airy is the YouTube downloader that lets you save hundreds of YouTube videos directly to your Mac. Whether your internet connection is shaky or you'd like to binge all of the free movies available on YouTube, Airy has you covered.
MSRP: $84
Your dog is probably very happy to have you home. So happy that it's hard to focus on your work. If you need to give your dog a distraction, Relax My Dog is the video streaming service with content designed specifically to engage and relax dogs. Just put it on your TV and turn your focus elsewhere.
MSRP: $60
You can't leave your apartment to drink, but you can learn about drinking around the world with DrinkTV. Watchable on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, AppleTV, iOS, and Android TV, DrinkTV takes you on a journey around the world to celebrate drinks, culture, and lifestyle, from cocktails and spirits to beer and wine.
MSRP: $40
Want to learn something new while you're stuck at home? CuriosityStream is basically the Netflix of documentaries. Created by a co-founder of the Discovery Channel, CuriosityStream is packed with original and classic documentaries from the likes of Stephen Hawking, David Attenborough, and more. It's a practically endless fount of information.
Prices subject to change.
