Watch every ball of this PGA Tour event with our 2021 Wyndham Championship live stream guide below.

While it may not be the most prestigious event on the PGA Tour, this end of season showdown at the Sedgefield Country Club never fails to deliver last-gasp drama with it offering the final chance for players on the fringes of qualification to improve their standings before the FedExCup.

The stakes are high for a number of big name players just outside the required top 125 in the current FedEx Cup standings, the most notable being Ricky Fowler.

The American star currently finds himself in 130th and needing a top 20 finish this weekend to make the FedExCup playoffs.

The significance of this weekend's tournament is even greater for a number of players who stand to lose their PGA Tour Card.

Patrick Rodgers (currently No. 123 in the FedEx Cup), Bo Hoag (125), Scott Piercy (126) or Camilo Villegas (129) all lack a title winning exemption, meaning if the fail to to reach the top 125, they'll find themselves playing in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals next season.

Read on for full details on how to live stream 2021 Wyndham Championship PGA Tour golf online from anywhere.

2021 Wyndham Championship: Where and when?

2021 Wyndham Championship takes place at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina from Thursday, August 12th to Sunday, August 15th.

US coverage is exclusive to CBS and the Golf Channel, while Sky Sports once again has live broadcast rights in the UK

How to watch 2021 Wyndham Championship live from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's golf from Greensboro further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the 2021 Wyndham Championship, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

