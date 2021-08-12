While it may not be the most prestigious event on the PGA Tour, this end of season showdown at the Sedgefield Country Club never fails to deliver last-gasp drama with it offering the final chance for players on the fringes of qualification to improve their standings before the FedExCup.
Watch every ball of this PGA Tour event with our 2021 Wyndham Championship live stream guide below.
The stakes are high for a number of big name players just outside the required top 125 in the current FedEx Cup standings, the most notable being Ricky Fowler.
The American star currently finds himself in 130th and needing a top 20 finish this weekend to make the FedExCup playoffs.
The significance of this weekend's tournament is even greater for a number of players who stand to lose their PGA Tour Card.
Patrick Rodgers (currently No. 123 in the FedEx Cup), Bo Hoag (125), Scott Piercy (126) or Camilo Villegas (129) all lack a title winning exemption, meaning if the fail to to reach the top 125, they'll find themselves playing in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals next season.
Read on for full details on how to live stream 2021 Wyndham Championship PGA Tour golf online from anywhere.
2021 Wyndham Championship: Where and when?
2021 Wyndham Championship takes place at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina from Thursday, August 12th to Sunday, August 15th.
US coverage is exclusive to CBS and the Golf Channel, while Sky Sports once again has live broadcast rights in the UK
How to watch 2021 Wyndham Championship live from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's golf from Greensboro further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the 2021 Wyndham Championship, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch the 2021 Wyndham Championship online in the US
Coverage of this year's Wyndham Championship is being split between CBS and the Golf Channel. The latter network has had exclusive coverage of rounds 1 and 2.
For Saturday and Sunday, coverage is shared with CBS taking over for the third and final rounds on Saturday and Sunday afternoon (3-6 p.m. ET) with the Golf Channel taking care of the weekend's early session play (1-3 p.m. ET ).
If you've got access to the Golf Channel and NBC on cable, all you need to do is head to the Golf Channel website or the CBS website and log in with your cable credentials where you'll then be able to stream all the coverage online.
The best solution for cord-cutting golf fans is likely to be Sling TV, with its Sling Blue plan that includes CBS.
New users can take advantage of a deal that gives you the first month with the service currently costs a mere $10 (down from the standard $35), while an $11 Sports Extra add-on gives you access to the extra Golf Channel coverage as well.
Sling TV
The Golf Channel and CBS is showing the 2021 Wyndham Championship live in the US and Canada. Sling lets you add The Golf Channel to your subscription for just $11 per month, while CBS is included with the Sling Blue plan. Plus, you can get your first month for as low as $10 right now!
How to stream 2021 Wyndham Championship live in the UK
Sky will be offering comprehensive (and exclusive) live coverage of the tournament via its Sky Sports Golf with coverage beginning at 12pm on the channel's Red Button service before switching to the linear Sky Golf channel at 7pm on Thursday and Friday.
It's a similar setup for round 3 and 4's play on Saturday and Sunday, with coverage beginning at 1.30pm and then 6pm on the regular Sky Golf channel.
Sky subscribers can also use the Sky Go app to live stream the action while on mobile devices.
For those looking to avoid being tied down to a contract, there's the option of Now TV's Sky Sports Monthly Pass. It costs £33.99 for 30 days, which compares very favourably to the £9.99 24-hour pass, and gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels.
NOW Sports Membership
Watch Sky Sports' coverage of the 2021 Wyndham Championship online with a NOW Sports Membership. Watch today's coverage for £10 or snag a monthly pass for £34.
How to watch the 2021 Wyndham Championship live in Canada for FREE
National broadcaster CTV2 will be broadcasting the weekend's action from this year's Wyndham Championship.
Coverage starts at 1pm ET / 10am PT for Rounds 3 and 4.
Pay TV broadcaster TSN will be showing rounds 3 and 4 of this end of season tournament live in Canada.
Coverage starts at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday and at 2.30pm for the final days play on Sunday.
If you're not already a subscriber through cable, the TSN Direct streaming service is priced at CA$4.99 a day or $19.99 a month and will give you access to TSN coverage of the tournament.
Live stream the 2021 Wyndham Championship live in Australia
Fox Sports has exclusive live rights to this year's tournament Down Under.
If you don't want the commitment of a cable subscription, the good news is that Fox Sports' golf coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports.
The service is available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period.
Kayo Sports
Kayo Sports should be your go-to for the 2021 Wyndham Championship if you're in Australia. You can even make the most of a free trial if you've never signed up before.
