Snooker's most prestigious event returns to its familiar April slot in the sporting calendar, with Ronnie O'Sullivan looking to win the tournament a seventh time. Read on to find out how to get a World Snooker Championship live stream and watch all the action from anywhere in the world.

Last year's tournament, which was delayed until July due to the pandemic, saw Rocket Ronnie beat Kyren Wilson in the final, marking the first time the popular Londoner had won the tournament since 2011.

O'Sullivan's main rivals for retaining the title this time out according to snooker pundits will likely be world No.1 Judd Trump, three-time champion Mark Selby and 2009 winner Neil Robertson.

Kyren Wilson is also expected to challenge once again, and fans will be hoping he can provide similar unforgettable moments as last year, with his down-to-the-wire semi-final win over Anthony McGill already commonly regarded as one of the sport's most gripping moments.

While no fans were at the Crucible last year to witness that seminal sporting moment due to coronavirus, the improved situation in the UK means spectators will be allowed into the theatre this year to watch the action.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the 2021 World Snooker Championship with our guide below.

World Snooker Championship: Where and when?

The tournament takes place between Saturday, April 17, and Monday, May 3 at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, UK.

Play usually starts each day at 10am BST, with the afternoon sessions getting started at 1pm, and the evening sessions beginning at 7pm.

Watch 2021 World Snooker Championship online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Chinese and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's racing from Italy further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the World Snooker Championship but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

