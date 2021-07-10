While it's far from the most prestigious event on the Tour, there's plenty at stake during this tournament in Illinois, not least as it offers a final chance for some players to get into the year's last major.
A victim of its place on the calendar, falling just one week before the Open Championship in England and on the same weekend as the Scottish Open, the field is noticeably slim on big names, with only five players ranked inside the Top 50 .
This nevertheless presents a major opportunity for some fledgling and lesser-known players.
Five of the last nine winners here have been first-timers, with Bryson DeChambeau and Jordan Spieth both notching up their first-ever PGA Tour wins at the TPC Deere Run.
The pandemic put paid to last year's event taking place, meaning that 2019 winner Dylan Frittelli comes into this week's event as the defending champ.
The South African star heads up a field that also includes Daniel Berger, Sungjae Im, Kevin Na, Brian Harman and Si Woo Kim.
2021 John Deere Classic: Where and when?
2021 John Deere Classic takes place at the TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, from Thursday, July 8th to Sunday, July 11th.
US coverage is exclusive to CBS and the Golf Channel, while Sky Sports once again has live broadcast rights in the UK
How to watch 2021 John Deere Classic online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's golf from Detroit further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching the 2021 John Deere Classic, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch the 2021 John Deere Classic online in the US
Coverage of this year's John Deere Classic is being split between CBS and the Golf Channel. The latter network has had exclusive coverage of rounds 1 and 2.
For Saturday and Sunday, coverage is shared with CBS taking over for the third and final rounds on Saturday and Sunday evenings (3-6 p.m. ET) with the Golf Channel taking care of the weekend's early session play (1-3 p.m. ET ).
If you've got access to the Golf Channel and NBC on cable, all you need to do is head to the Golf Channel website or the CBS website and log in with your cable credentials where you'll then be able to stream all the coverage online.
The best solution for cord-cutting golf fans is likely to be Sling TV, with its Sling Blue plan including CBS.
New users can take advantage of a deal that gives you the first month with the service currently costs a mere $10 (down from the standard $35), while an $11 Sports Extra add-on gives you access to the extra Golf Channel coverage as well.
How to watch 2021 John Deere Classic live in the UK
Sky will be offering comprehensive (and exclusive) live coverage of the tournament via its Sky Sports Golf with coverage beginning at 5.30pm BST for Round 3 on Saturday and Round 4 on Sunday.
Sky subscribers can also use the Sky Go app to live stream the action while on mobile devices.
For those looking to avoid being tied down to a contract, there's the option of Now TV's Sky Sports Monthly Pass. It costs £33.99 for 30 days, which compares very favourably to the £9.99 24-hour pass, and gets you all 11 Sky Sports channels.
How to watch the 2021 John Deere Classic live in Canada
TSN and national broadcaster CTV this year share broadcast rights to show the John Deere Classic live in Canada.
Coverage starts at 1pm ET / 10am PT for Rounds 3 and 4.
If you're not already a subscriber through cable, the TSN Direct streaming service is priced at CA$4.99 a day or $19.99 a month and will give you access to TSN coverage of the tournament.
Live stream the 2021 John Deere Classic live in Australia
Fox Sports has exclusive live rights to this year's tournament Down Under.
If you don't want the commitment of a cable subscription, the good news is that Fox Sports' golf coverage is also available via streaming-only service Kayo Sports.
Coverage starts on both services at 3am AEST for Rounds 3 and 4.
The service is available from just $25 a month - and it comes with a FREE 2-week trial period.
