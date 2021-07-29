The winner of this year's Concacaf Gold Cup will be decided this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada but before then the four remaining teams will face off in the semifinals to decide which two teams will move on to the finals and we have all the details on how you can watch both Qatar vs USA and Mexico vs Canada online or on TV.

The Concacaf Gold Cup is held every two years and this year's tournament kicked off earlier this month on July 10. So far 24 matches have been played across 11 different stadiums throughout the U.S.

The 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup semifinals will see Qatar go up against USA in Austin, Texas while Mexico takes on Canada in Houston, Texas on Thursday, July 29. The winners of each match will then meet on Sunday, August 1 for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup final to see which team will take home the trophy. During the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup final, Mexico defeated the U.S. 1-0 while Haiti and Jamaica were the runners-up.

To earn their spots in Thursday's semifinals, Qatar defeated El Salvador 2-3 while Mexico defeated Honduras 3-0 last Saturday. Canada triumphed over Costa Rica 2-0 while USA won 1-0 against Jamaica last Sunday.

Whether you're rooting for Qatar, USA, Mexico or Canada, we'll show you exactly how to watch both semifinal matches from anywhere in the world so you'll know which two teams will be meeting on the pitch this Sunday for the final.

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup semifinals - Where and when?

Both of the semifinal matches in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup will be held on Thursday, July 29. Qatar vs USA will begin at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT and will be held in Austin, Texas first at Q2 Stadium and Mexico vs Canada will start half an hour later at 8pm ET / 5pm PT in Houston, Texas at NRG Stadium. You'll be able to watch both matches on FS1 in the U.S., Premier Sports in the UK, OneSoccer in Canada and on Sports Flick in Australia.

How to watch the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup semifinals in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and have a cable subscription, you'll be able to watch both Qatar vs USA and Mexico vs Canada on Fox Sports at 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT and 8pm ET / 5pm PT respectively. You can also stream the games online on Fox Sports' website but you will need to login with the credentials from your cable provider to do so.

Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup semifinals on Fox Sports? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, which will give you access to the network so you can watch both games online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV - $64.99 per month - As well as giving you access to Fox Sports, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to Fox Sports, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Blue package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record live TV with its Cloud DVR.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to Fox Sports as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.

AT&T TV Now - $55 per month - AT&T TV Now's Plus Package will give you access to Fox Sports and the service also allows you to watch over 45 live TV channels. You can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

FuboTV - starting at $64.99 per month. FuboTV gives you access to Fox Sports as well as over 80 other channels. The service also includes a 7-day free trial so you can test it out for yourself.

Sling TV Fox Sports is showing the Concacaf live in the US . Sling includes Fox Sports on the Sling Blue plan, or you can choose the Sling Orange + Blue plan for access. Plus, you can get your first month for as low as $10 right now! Start streaming at Sling

Get a 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup semifinals live stream in Canada

Canadian soccer fans will be able to watch Qatar vs USA and Mexico vs Canada on the streaming service OneSoccer. A subscription to OneSoccer costs either $14.99 per month though you can save quite a lot by signing up for an annual subscription for $99.99 if you want to watch other games from the Women's Champion's League, Chinese Super League, K League and more.

How to watch the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup semifinals live in the UK

British viewers will be able to catch all the action at both Qatar vs USA and Mexico vs Canada on Premier Sports. The network is available for £10.99 a month through Sky or for £12.99 per month on Virgin Media. Qatar vs USA will begin at 12:30am BST early Friday morning while Mexico vs Canada will start half an hour later at 1am BST.

If you've already cut the cord, don't worry as Premier Sports also offers a streaming-only option for £10.99.

How to live stream the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup semifinals in Australia

Australian soccer fans can watch both of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup semifinals on Sports Flick. The streaming service built by sports fans for sports fans costs either $9.99 per month or $99.99 for the year. Qatar vs USA will start at 9:30am AEST / 7:30am AWST early Friday morning in Australia while Mexico vs Canada will begin half an hour later at 10am AEST / 8am AWST.

How to watch Concacaf 2021 from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch the Concacaf 2021 semifinals in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch Concacaf 2021 live when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.