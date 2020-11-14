Wireless charging is much more convenient than plugging in your phone every night. However, the charger itself usually has a cable. But what if you could truly cut the cord? With the Naztech 2-in-1 Charging Dock, you can. This device has a detachable wireless pad that doubles as a 10,000mAh power bank. You can grab it now for just $49.99 — that is 44% off MSRP.
Perfect for anyone with a busy schedule, the Naztech base lives on your nightstand or desk. At first glance, it looks like a regular upright charging dock. It works in either portrait or landscape mode.
When you pick up your phone, you can also pick up the pad. The 10,000mAh battery holds enough juice to refill any smartphone several times over, and you retain the wireless charging feature.
The power bank is small enough to take anywhere, and it features dual ports for other devices: 18W USB-C PD and 18W USB fast charge.
It usually retails for $89. But with this deal, you can pick up the Naztech dock today for just $49.99.
