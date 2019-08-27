That time of year is upon us again. College is starting up and thus begins the hunt for back to school accessories. If you're going to be living in a dorm room for the next year, then you're going to need a handful of things to fill your room. Here's a round-up for affordable tech accessories you should have.

Get accessorized

A must buy is the Belkin 12-plug surge protector. Your electronic devices don't come cheaply, so protect them from electrical overloads with a surge protector. The pivoting outlets also mean that even with larger adapters, it won't block other outlets. If you want to go even further, the Teckin Smart Surge Protector can keep an eye on things even when you're not in your room with the companion app. You can switch plugs off or on remotely.

To keep yourself entertained, the Amazon Echo Dot means you can stream your music just by requesting it. No need to stop what you're doing, just ask Alexa. You also have the Roku Streaming Stick, which is handy for you to access your favorite streaming services from one place.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.