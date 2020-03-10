Samsung may have just launched the Galaxy S20 series this past Friday, but that hasn't stopped people from already talking about the Galaxy Note 20. We aren't expecting it until at least August, but the rumor mill has slowly started to ramp up.
Right now, one of the biggest talking points for the Note 20 is that it will supposedly come with just 128GB of internal storage. Compared to last year's Note 10 that had a minimum of 256GB, it's quite the downgrade.
With that rumor circulating, it got some of our AC forum members debating whether or not 128GB is enough space for a 2020 flagship Android phone.
What do you think? Is 128GB enough storage for flagship phones in 2020?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Nearly a billion Android devices could be vulnerable to hacking attacks
If you own an old Android phone that hasn’t received any new security update in a long time, you should seriously consider upgrading to a new phone to protect your data.
Here are the first 10 things you should do with your new Android smartwatch
Did you jut score a Wear OS smartwatch? We've rounded up some tips on how to get started and make it truly yours.
Huawei will now unveil the P40 series at an online-only event on March 26
Due to the continous outbreak of the coronavirus in several countries across the globe, Huawei has decided to cancel the physical launch event for the P40 series. The P40 series now be unveiled at an online event on March 26.
The best dual-SIM Android phones you can buy
Dual-SIM phones are slowly gaining momentum in Western markets. Here's a rundown of some of the best phones currently available with two SIM card slots.