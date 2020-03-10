Samsung Galaxy Note 10+Source: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

Samsung may have just launched the Galaxy S20 series this past Friday, but that hasn't stopped people from already talking about the Galaxy Note 20. We aren't expecting it until at least August, but the rumor mill has slowly started to ramp up.

Right now, one of the biggest talking points for the Note 20 is that it will supposedly come with just 128GB of internal storage. Compared to last year's Note 10 that had a minimum of 256GB, it's quite the downgrade.

With that rumor circulating, it got some of our AC forum members debating whether or not 128GB is enough space for a 2020 flagship Android phone.

This is one rumor I already don't like. https://www.sammobile.com/news/galaxy-note-20-in-development-with-128gb-of-base-storage/ Even the smaller Note 10 came with 256GB base storage. It'd be dumb of Samsung to reduce storage.

I wonder if there is a huge number of people who don't use a lot of storage and rely on external storage. I do agree they should use 256 as the base.

Agreed if the S20 ultra base model was 256 gb I would have have settled with that. 128 GB is too low for phones starting in excess of $1000. Just plain wrong

256 should be the base storage for the Note series.. 1 reason I was put off with the S20 ultra in india is after paying around 1300$ I was getting only 128gb base storage and no option for 256 gb version...very happy with my Note 10+ waiting for Note 20 or maybe Note 21

What do you think? Is 128GB enough storage for flagship phones in 2020?

