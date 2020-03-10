Samsung may have just launched the Galaxy S20 series this past Friday, but that hasn't stopped people from already talking about the Galaxy Note 20. We aren't expecting it until at least August, but the rumor mill has slowly started to ramp up.

Right now, one of the biggest talking points for the Note 20 is that it will supposedly come with just 128GB of internal storage. Compared to last year's Note 10 that had a minimum of 256GB, it's quite the downgrade.

With that rumor circulating, it got some of our AC forum members debating whether or not 128GB is enough space for a 2020 flagship Android phone.

What do you think? Is 128GB enough storage for flagship phones in 2020?

Join the conversation in the forums!