Those new shiny MacBook Pros are undeniably awesome, but they’re also undeniably expensive, and the truth is that most of us just don’t need that type of processing power in order to get through the day.

This Certified Refurbished Acer Chromebook 11″ C740-C4PE 16GB has all the power you need to tackle your everyday computing needs, and it’s currently available for over 45% off at just $99.99.

With 16GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, this Chromebook is perfect for professionals or students who need to work on the go.

You’ll be able to boot-up in just under seven seconds, power through your tasks and play games throughout the day thanks to a nine-hour battery life, and quickly complete your projects with the help of an Intel Celeron processor.

You’ll even be able to stream your favorite content thanks to a gorgeous 11.6-inch HD screen.

Get the computing power you need without breaking the bank. This Certified Refurbished Acer Chromebook 11″ C740-C4PE 16GB computer is available for just $99.99—over 45% off its usual price for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.