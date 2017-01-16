LG is conducting rigorous battery tests to ensure the LG G6 doesn't end up like the Note 7.

The LG G6 will be the first LG device to use heat pipes as a way to siphon heat away from the core components. Speaking to Korea Herald, LG's Lee Seok-jong said:

We will significantly improve the safety and quality of our new flagship smartphones as more consumers seek safe smartphones.

Sony introduced heat pipes as a way to dissipate heat in the Xperia Z2, and Microsoft did the same with the Lumia 950 XL. Samsung also started using heat pipes last year in the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge.

Incidentally, the Note 7 also featured the same cooling system, but that didn't prevent it from inexplicably catching on fire. Which is why LG is saying that it will also conduct rigorous battery tests to ensure the phone doesn't overheat:

We are conducting battery heat exposure tests to a temperature 15 percent higher than the temperature set by the international standards of the US and Europe. The battery also undergoes diverse tests such as piercing it with a sharp nail or dropping a heavy object on it from a high place.

The LG G6 is slated to make its debut next month at Mobile World Congress.