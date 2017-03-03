LG is throwing in a lot of freebies with G6 pre-orders.

South Korean carriers have kicked off pre-orders for the LG G6 ahead of the phone's official debut in the country on March 10. The device will retail for 899,800 won ($780), and LG is throwing in freebies worth 450,000 won ($390) with every order. Customers pre-ordering the device will receive a one-year screen replacement service, an original case, Tone Platinum HBS-1100 Bluetooth neckbuds, and a Rolly Keyboard 2 Bluetooth keyboard.

The LG G6 that will go on sale in Korea features a 5.7-inch QHD+ display with a resolution of 2880 x 1440, Snapdragon 821, 4GB of RAM, microSD slot, 64GB storage, 32-bit Quad DAC, dual 13MP cameras, 5MP front shooter, and a 3300mAh battery.

Those picking up the phone in the U.S. will get wireless charging, but lose out on the Hi-Fi DAC and 64GB storage as the U.S. model comes with 32GB of internal storage. No information as of now regarding U.S. pricing, but we should know more soon.