LG is throwing in a lot of freebies with G6 pre-orders.
South Korean carriers have kicked off pre-orders for the LG G6 ahead of the phone's official debut in the country on March 10. The device will retail for 899,800 won ($780), and LG is throwing in freebies worth 450,000 won ($390) with every order. Customers pre-ordering the device will receive a one-year screen replacement service, an original case, Tone Platinum HBS-1100 Bluetooth neckbuds, and a Rolly Keyboard 2 Bluetooth keyboard.
The LG G6 that will go on sale in Korea features a 5.7-inch QHD+ display with a resolution of 2880 x 1440, Snapdragon 821, 4GB of RAM, microSD slot, 64GB storage, 32-bit Quad DAC, dual 13MP cameras, 5MP front shooter, and a 3300mAh battery.
Those picking up the phone in the U.S. will get wireless charging, but lose out on the Hi-Fi DAC and 64GB storage as the U.S. model comes with 32GB of internal storage. No information as of now regarding U.S. pricing, but we should know more soon.
Reader comments
LG G6 goes up for pre-order in South Korea, comes with $390 worth of freebies
A lot of stuff to make up for the price. Hopefully consumers from other countries get a similar value in pre order bonuses.
I think it's a slap in the face for europeans... We don't get wireless charging or the 32bit dac...I mean seriously :|
So, that means they could offer the phone here for 400.00 to 450.00 here without the extras....
No because that's the retail value of the accessories.
Are they throwing in a replacement battery and charger like they did for the G4 and G5? Oh, wait a minute...
Personally, I would prefer $150 off the price of the phone over $350 of "freebies".
Me too....make it $599
I agree
$780!? Totally sticking with my G5 till Pixel time this fall.
Kinda sucks. Speaking strictly aesthetically, this is the phone I've wanted LG to make for years.
That's currency conversion. No actual announced US pricing yet.
Also, let's see how quickly that price drops.
Can I just save $390 from the phone price instead ..
So is the US/global version getting a high end DAC at all and just not the quad one South Korea is getting? Or does the rest of the world just get the basic one built into Snapdragon processors?
No DAC for US customers. Wireless charging is available though for USA users.
I'd rather have the DAC instead of wireless charging.
If they give that much free stuff in the US im getting it
Wonder how much this compromised phone is gonna be in the USA. Watch LG say 699.99