Wherein ye olde Modern Dad discovers the Jaybird X3 are a great companion for the gym, a quick jog, or really for whatever ...
There are three kinds of people at the gym: Those wearing huge over-the-air headphones, folks with wired earbuds — and then there are those with proper wireless buds. I've long been one of those people who don't mind plugging in at the gym. But it's 2017, and time for some proper wireless headphones while I'm working out.
The Jaybird X3 aren't the least expensive headphones I've ever used. But for as much as I've been enjoying them day after day, the $129 price tag seems just about right. The fit is just fine (with plenty of options for customizing that.) The sound is really good considering they're in-ears. And the wireless connection has been excellent for me. Battery life has been good, charging just about once a week or so. (YMMV depending on how often you use them, of course — I'm getting a good 7 or 8 hours or more every week.)
There's a companion Android app, too, that allows for a bunch of EQ customizations. You can choose from any of the branded ones, or make your own — and save your presets. (I've just been sticking with stock, though.)
What don't I like about 'em? Only real thing I can think of is the charging dongle. But that's not a huge deal by any stretch of the imagination. For me these wireless buds have been excellent for the gym, or while I'm out walking. Highly recommend.
Great video. I have these and I thoroughly enjoy them. I upgraded from the Blue Buds X.
Thanks! And, yeah, I've definitely been digging these. (And I've gone through a LOT of headphones.)
Great video, I had the original Jaybird X's a few years back. Nowadays, there are plenty of Bluetooth earbuds for less than $30 on Amazon that feature ear hooks, Apt-X and decent battery life. With those on the market, it's hard to justify the extra $100 for the Jaybirds.
Great video, personally I didn't like the comfort of the Jaybird 3. I got the beats X and they are very comfortable to wear compared to the Jaybird. The neck design and equal weighted on both sides of the beats X does help. Sound quality is alright on both but for me comfort is the most important criteria since I wear them for long listening to podcasts.
I want to use the fins but I am having trouble just getting them in my ear.
You're looking thinner Phil. Way to go.
I am thinner! (And thanks!)
I have a pair of X2s that my wife gave me for a present last fall. I think they were on sale at BestBuy for like $79 at the time. They sound pretty decent. I've left the little "wings" off as I just can't figure out how to make them fit right.