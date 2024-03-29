Sennheiser Accentum Plus Wireless review: Solid mid-range alternatives

Sennheiser offers a more budget-friendly alternative to its otherwise pricey headphones with the Accentum Plus Wireless, producing quality sound and personalized features without paying a big premium.

More often than not, Sennheiser plays in the high-end audio space, but sometimes there are lower-cost options come out. Its Accentum line focuses on more affordable and mid-range headphones aiming to deliver a similar audio experience without paying a premium for the best, represented by the Momentum line.

The Accentum Plus Wireless headphones are an update over the previous Accentum, with the "Plus" meaning a set of changes and upgrades. The two share a lot in common, so the differences won't be major, so are they worth the extra money you have to pay for them? Let's find out!

Sennheiser Accentum Plus Wireless: Price and availability

Sennheiser launched the Accentum Plus headphones in February 2024. They start at $230, putting them in mid-range territory among both its own and competitor headphones. They come in black and white.

Sennheiser Accentum Plus Wireless: What's good

It's worth pointing out that the Accentum Plus headphones are a little different from the Accentum, a pair Sennheiser launched only months prior to these. The key differences with the Plus are you get a 3.5mm jack for wired playback (though you can also do it through the USB-C port as well), touch-sensitive controls on both earcups, support for the aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec, and you get a nice carrying case for easier transport and protection.

Otherwise, the two use many of the same internal components, including the 37mm drivers, so they will technically sound the same, except aptX Adaptive gives you hi-res audio from sources offering it, along with personalized sound you can't get with the regular pair. Other nuances also apply to separate the two, particularly through Sennheiser's Smart Control app, which I'll touch on further down.

A lack of physical buttons and little in the way of design treatments give the Accentum Plus a pretty bland appearance, but that's not surprising for Sennheiser. Even the company's flagship and high-end headphones lack unique styling, so if you're looking for something flashy, even the white variant may not cut it.

The Smart Control app offers a fair level of customization worth diving into to get the most out of the Accentum Plus. It's easy to choose any of the EQ presets or create your own, but I would argue that Sound Personalization takes it to another level. My one gripe with it is that Sennheiser forces you to open an account to access it (which also requires data access for some reason), but the company claims the sound profile you create can apply to all of its headphones and earbuds supporting the feature.

The process doesn't feel intricate but it manages to breathe life into the flatter default sound signature, and to my ears, it sounds a lot more like what I would expect from Sennheiser at this price. Don't expect these headphones to hit the resonance and clarity of the company's best, though they won't disappoint once you tinker with the tools available.

There's a balance here that only gets easier to appreciate the more you listen to your favorite tunes. Highs and mids don't feel constrained or over the top, while bass complements both nicely without muffling out the rest of the audio spectrum. Unlike its flagships, Sennheiser knows mid-range headphones like these compete with many others in a similar price range, so the bass response will be more noticeable here off the bat.

Active noise cancelation (ANC) is either manual or dynamic, leaving the microphones to deal with background noise as it comes. Or you can just turn it on manually and leave it, as is. While it's okay, the ANC isn't going to feel stellar in every situation, where it may struggle to sufficiently dampen the heavy rumble of a subway train and screeching tracks, for instance. It's on par with what a mid-range pair of headphones should be, so you can rely on it to do its job well enough in most situations.

It helps that they're pretty comfortable to wear as well, fashioning a tight seal around the ear to keep all audio from seeping out. There's a sizeable cushion on the headband to help with longer listening periods; I didn't have to adjust them on my head all that often. Speaking of which, if you want to automate things a little more, you can use the Sound Zones feature to set up profiles that apply based on the ambient noise around you. This way, ANC shifts depending on how loud or quiet it is around you.

Touch controls on the right earcup are generally responsive, thanks in large part to the larger surface area. Swipe forward to skip a track, backward to go back one. Swipe up to raise the volume and down to lower it. Tap once to play/pause, or twice to enable/disable ANC. Look inside the right cup and you see a convenient wear sensor that automatically pauses playback when you remove the headphones and plays when you put them back on.

If you choose to listen to audio through a wired connection — be it USB-C or the 3.5mm Aux-in jack — you will get the same audio quality, for the most part. It's just that the other connections won't apply, including multipoint, which uses Bluetooth to stay connected to two devices simultaneously.

Battery life holds up well throughout, reaching the 50 hours Sennheiser claims on one charge. More impressively, I hit that number with a minor bump in volume while I listened to tunes and podcasts using Sound Personalization. A quick 10-minute charge in a pinch can deliver up to five hours of playback.

Sennheiser Accentum Plus Wireless: What's not good

The Sennheiser Accentum Plus Wireless headphones sound good for their price, but there is a slightly elevated response at the high end of the spectrum that could introduce sibilance into certain tracks. You may notice it with some genres more than others, like how the pitches you normally hear in rock music have a sharper finish. Subjective as it may be, I suspect it will be noticeable in a majority of the EQ presets and Sound Personalization settings available.

If you're thinking of wearing them for a run or at the gym, I should warn you that the Accentum Plus headphones have no IP rating, so no official protection. That's not to say that they'll fall apart or die out with minimal water contact, but there's no telling how durable they might be with repeated exposure to rain or sweat.

Sennheiser Accentum Plus Wireless: Competition

The best wireless headphones include a number of options, most of which will cost more than the Accentum Plus. Among them are the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones, a sonic upgrade with better ANC — and the price to match. The regular Accentum headphones miss some of the features noted above, but also sell for considerably less if you're cool with what they don't have.

Outside of Sennheiser's own options, you could consider the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2, especially if you want more bass and are okay with sound that isn't quite as clear as the Accentum Plus. Additionally, the Anker Soundcore Space Q45 headphones are much cheaper and offer real bang for the buck, including a deep supporting app with plenty of customization.

There aren't many headphones with IP ratings, but the Treblab Z7 Pro headphones are good cheaper alternatives to the Sennheiser Accentum Plus Wireless in that aspect. You get IPX4 splashproofing, both wired and wireless playback, touch controls, and a surprisingly full-bodied sound. The fit is comfortable and you get 45 hours of playback.

Sennheiser Accentum Plus Wireless: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if...

You want good, balanced sound

You want extra customization and personalization

You want a comfortable fit

You like having a carrying case

You shouldn't buy this if...

You want something more rugged

You want something bass-heavy

You have a tighter budget

The Accentum Plus Wireless are really the next best thing to getting the more premium Momentum 4 Wireless within Sennheiser's lineup. Mind you, you could get the regular Accentum and still get much of what's available here, even if you lose out on the case, wired playback, and better sound quality. The size and fit are otherwise exactly the same.

Either way, the Accentum Plus Wireless shine when you customize them in the Smart Control app, potentially pushing them further than you might otherwise expect.