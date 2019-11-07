What you need to know
- ZTE has launched three new Android smartphones in the U.S.: Blade 10 Prime, Blade 10, and Blade A7 Prime.
- The Blade 10 and Blade 10 Prime are priceed at $179 come come with dual rear cameras.
- ZTE's entry-level Blade A7 Prime is priced at $99 and comes with a 6.09-inch HD+ display, 16MP rear camera, 5MP selfie camera, and a 3,200mAh battery.
ZTE today launched three new budget Android smartphones: Blade 10, Blade 10 Prime, and Blade A7 Prime. The ZTE Blade 10 and Blade 10 Prime are both identical in terms of tech specs and only differ when it comes to support for network bands. While the Blade 10 Prime is available from Visible for $179, the Blade 10 is available unlocked from the ZTE website for the same price. ZTE Blade A7 Prime, on the other hand, is available from Visible for just $99.
ZTE Blade 10 and Blade 10 Prime feature a 6.3-inch FHD+ display panel with a waterdrop notch at the top. The two phones have MediaTek's Helio P60 processor under the hood, coupled with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. On the back of the two phones is a dual camera setup featuring a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. Rest of the key highlights include a 16MP selfie camera, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, 3,200mAh battery, and a USB Type-C port.
The entry-level Blade A7 Prime comes with a 6.09-inch waterdrop screen with HD+ resolution. It runs on a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, which has been paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. The smartphone has a single 16MP camera on the back and a 5MP selfie camera up front. Similar to the other two phones, the Blade A7 Prime ships with Android 9 Pie.
