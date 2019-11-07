ZTE today launched three new budget Android smartphones: Blade 10, Blade 10 Prime, and Blade A7 Prime. The ZTE Blade 10 and Blade 10 Prime are both identical in terms of tech specs and only differ when it comes to support for network bands. While the Blade 10 Prime is available from Visible for $179, the Blade 10 is available unlocked from the ZTE website for the same price. ZTE Blade A7 Prime, on the other hand, is available from Visible for just $99.

ZTE Blade 10 and Blade 10 Prime feature a 6.3-inch FHD+ display panel with a waterdrop notch at the top. The two phones have MediaTek's Helio P60 processor under the hood, coupled with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. On the back of the two phones is a dual camera setup featuring a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. Rest of the key highlights include a 16MP selfie camera, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, 3,200mAh battery, and a USB Type-C port.