What you need to know
- Google will add Zoom support to the Nest Hub and other Assistant-enabled smart displays.
- Buyers will be able to use them as easily as they can Google Meet or Duo.
- Google says to expect the update by the end of the year.
While you can use either Google Meet or Duo to make video calls on Nest Hub smart displays, in the future, Google will be adding support for a competing service, Zoom.
Google announced on Wednesday:
Zoom is coming to Assistant-enabled Smart Displays, including Nest Hub Max, by the end of the year. [...]Anyone with a Zoom account—whether it's free or paid—will be able to join a video call from their Hub Max or other Assistant-enabled Smart Display. With Meet or Zoom, you can easily move from one call to the next.
While Google Duo and Meet were expected on the platform, Zoom comes as a bit of a surprise. On the other hand, Google has never shied away from supporting competitors where it made sense in a way certain rival companies would not. Zoom, for its part, is used widely enough that an addition to the Nest Hub is probably worth more to Google and their customers than keeping it locked down to Meet and Duo, even as Google's plans for that duo (ahem) are uncertain.
You'll have to wait a little bit for Zoom though, Google says the update is coming at the end of the year.
Google Nest Hub Max
The Google Nest Hub Max, with a large roomy display, is a perfect video-calling machine. We found the sound quality acceptable as well in our review.
