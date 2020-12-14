The holidays are upon us, and many people are remaining in their own homes amid the current pandemic. For those of you who have opted out of traveling this holiday, Google Meet and Duo are already available on its smart displays, but now Google is going the extra step by finally integrating Zoom with its Nest Hub Max.

In order to get started, you will first need to link your Zoom account, which can be done within the Google Home app settings. Simply navigate to "Services" then tap "Voice and Video calls" and then "Video & Voice apps". Here you'll be able to add Zoom to the list of app providers by following the instructions. Once it's set up, you can simply say "Hey, Google, start a Zoom call" to jump right in. It even adopts Zoom's layout, with easy access to the mic toggle, video options, and more.

From now until March 31st, 2021, users will have access to unlimited Zoom calls up to 24 hours each. And to help out with connection, those of you with Google Wifi or Nest Wifi routers can head into the settings and select Zoom as a priority service, which should boost connection when the service is in use.

The Nest Hub Max is currently one of the best smart speakers available today. Those of you enrolled in the preview program for Nest Hub Max should see Zoom integration rolling out starting today, and it will be available for free and paid users in the U.S., UK, Canada, and Australia. Google is also rolling out additional features for Google Meet.