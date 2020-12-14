What you need to know
- Zoom add integration with Google's Nest Hub Max.
- The feature is currently in early preview and should be rolling out to users starting today.
- Users interested in using Zoom on their Next Hub Max need to link their Zoom accounts.
The holidays are upon us, and many people are remaining in their own homes amid the current pandemic. For those of you who have opted out of traveling this holiday, Google Meet and Duo are already available on its smart displays, but now Google is going the extra step by finally integrating Zoom with its Nest Hub Max.
In order to get started, you will first need to link your Zoom account, which can be done within the Google Home app settings. Simply navigate to "Services" then tap "Voice and Video calls" and then "Video & Voice apps". Here you'll be able to add Zoom to the list of app providers by following the instructions. Once it's set up, you can simply say "Hey, Google, start a Zoom call" to jump right in. It even adopts Zoom's layout, with easy access to the mic toggle, video options, and more.
From now until March 31st, 2021, users will have access to unlimited Zoom calls up to 24 hours each. And to help out with connection, those of you with Google Wifi or Nest Wifi routers can head into the settings and select Zoom as a priority service, which should boost connection when the service is in use.
The Nest Hub Max is currently one of the best smart speakers available today. Those of you enrolled in the preview program for Nest Hub Max should see Zoom integration rolling out starting today, and it will be available for free and paid users in the U.S., UK, Canada, and Australia. Google is also rolling out additional features for Google Meet.
Nest Hub Max
Google Nest Hub Max makes it easy to stay in touch with loved ones with Google Meet, Google Duo, and now Zoom support. A large display and a loud speaker mean everyone will be seen and heard.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Chrome may or may not be slowing down Macs and nobody knows why
Chrome's auto-update utility is causing a really bad issue for some Mac users and nobody really knows why. But everyone does know that someone needs to fix it.
Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo join together to make gaming safer
Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo agree to shared safety standards per a new press release. The three companies are now working together to achieve easier to use and more meaningful safety features.
These are the best games you can play on Android
We're rounding up the best games, free and premium, you should be playing today.
Here are the best webcam lighting to improve your Zoom calls
If you find that the lighting is always off when you're on Zoom video conference calls, whether it's too harsh or too dark, webcam lighting can help. And there are some of the best webcam lighting products you can find.