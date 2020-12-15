Looks like Best Buy doesn't want to end the fun that started yesterday with its Green Monday sale. The party continues over there with a huge 3-day sale continuing throughout the week with tons of deals on electronics. Save on portable Bluetooth speakers, laptops, 4K TVs, video games, smart home devices, true wireless earbuds, Apple products, and more. It's like the whole store is discounted this week, but the sale won't last forever. The prices go away at the end of the day on Thursday, Dec. 17.

Surrender to Savings Best Buy 3-day sale on smart home devices, video games, 4K TVs, and more I might be wrong, but this sale looks like it covers the entire Best Buy catalogue. Everything from smartphones to PC gaming parts to laptops are on sale. Sort the sale by gifts within a certain price range including stocking stuffers. Ends Dec. 17. Various Prices See at Best Buy

Ready for some award-winning video gaming? End of the year awards for games are out, and right now you can save on a lot of nominated and victorious video games at Best Buy during this sale. Get Game of the Year The Last of Us Part II for just $29.99, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Nintendo Switch for $39.99, and more. If you've got some holiday time coming up, spend it on the couch with a controller in your hand.

There is a mini sale on Apple products inside the larger sale. It covers a wide variety of Apple gear including the Apple AirPods with Charging Case for $30 off and your chance to save up to $150 on MacBook Pro models. Take a chunk out of the iPhone, grab some new accessories, and more.

There are plenty of other ways to protect your wallet while finishing up your Christmas shopping. The Smart Home section has deals on Amazon Echo devices, Google Nest, Facebook Portal, and more. Upgrade your home networking with a new mesh networking system or just grab a nice pair of headphones. The latter sale includes the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless active noise-cancelling headphones down to $278, the same low price we saw during Black Friday.