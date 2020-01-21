YouTube TV on PlayStation 4Source: CordCutters YouTube TV on PlayStation 4 looks pretty much like YouTube TV everywhere else. That's a good thing.

  • PlayStation Vue officially shuts down on Jan. 30.
  • PlayStation Vue subscribers have been recommened to use YouTube TV.
  • And YouTube TV is now available on PlayStation 4.

PlayStation Vue is officially dead on Jan. 30. Effectively, though, it's been gone for weeks. And that means a couple things. First is that PlayStation owners need a new favorite streaming service. And for that, the folks at Sony have been pushing their customers to YouTube TV. (Undoubtedly Google pitched in a little cash to help ensure that the two would be come fast friends, but that's neither here nor there.)

Just one problem, though. YouTube TV wasn't ever available on PlayStation consoles. Until today.

Yes, you can now watch YouTube TV on a PlayStation 4. (And, presumably the PlayStation 5, once it eventually becomes more than a logo.)

First things first: You'll need the YouTube TV app from the PS Store, which you cand find here.

Second is that you'll need a suscription to YouTube TV. It runs $49 a month, and comes with a free one-week trial. After that you'll be billed through your Google account (which means you'll need a Google account if you don't already have one), and that's that. YouTube TV also has a number of premium options available, like NBA League Pass and Showtime and Fox Soccer Plus, among others.

