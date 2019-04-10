You knew this was going to happen again at some point, right? YouTube TV has raised its rates from $40 a month to $50 a month.

It's not all bad news, though — at long last, the Discovery Network channels have been added. That includes the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet, Travel Channel and MotorTrend. And OWN (that's the Oprah Winfrey Network) is coming later this year.

Also: The EPIX movie channel is now available as an add-on premium for $6 a month.

The new pricing takes effect today for new subscribers. Existing subscribers will see an increase in their first billing cycle after May 13. And if you do your billing through Apple, your price will increase to $54.99 a month.