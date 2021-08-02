What you need to know
- Google is testing a new premium YouTube subscription tier called "Premium Lite."
- YouTube Premium Lite is currently limited to certain markets in Europe.
- Just like YouTube Premium, the new "Lite" plan offers ad-free viewing.
YouTube has started testing a new offering that gives users an ad-free experience for a lower monthly price. The new "Premium Lite" plan was first spotted by a user on ResetEra (via The Verge).
YouTube confirmed the test to Android Central and shared the following statement:
We launched YouTube Premium nearly six years ago to give users more choice on YouTube. Since then, we've been working to build a subscription service that fits the needs of our users. In Nordics and Benelux (except for Iceland), we're testing a new offering to give users even more choice: Premium Lite costs €6.99/month (or local equivalent per month) and it includes ad-free videos on YouTube.
The new Premium Lite subscription plan is currently available only in a few countries in Europe. While YouTube Premium costs €11.99 per month in the old continent, the "Lite" plan costs €6.99 per month. In addition to the YouTube web app, Premium Lite lets you enjoy ad-free viewing on iOS devices, smart TVs, the YouTube Kids app, as well as the best Android phones.
However, the new Premium Lite tier doesn't offer any other features apart from an ad-free YouTube experience. If you want to download your favourite videos for offline viewing or have them continue playing in the background, you'll have to get a YouTube Premium subscription. The plan doesn't offer any YouTube Music benefits either.
Depending on the response YouTube receives from users in Europe, it is likely that the new Premium Lite tier will expand to other markets as well in the future.
Material You is one Android 12 feature Apple iOS won't copy, but it should
Apple loves to incorporate older Android features once it decides how to fit them inside its "walled garden" best. But with Android 12's Material You, there may not be any way to work within the iOS design.
Google is ending Gmail, YouTube sign-in support for older Android phones
Google has decided to end sign-in support for Android 2.3.7 and older versions to "keep users safe."
The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic gets up close and personal in leaked live images
Ahead of Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, purported live images of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic model leaked online. The photos give us a better look at Wear OS on an actual device for the first time.
Hunter's Arena, Plants vs. Zombies, and more free this month on PS Plus
If you have a PlayStation Plus membership, then you know about PlayStation's free games of the month. Here are the latest titles available this month with your membership.