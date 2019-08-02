YouTube Premium subscribers are finally being allowed to download videos for offline viewing in 1080p resolution. According to Android Police, the feature is now available to a small number of users on both iOS and Android platforms.

Until now, YouTube allowed Premium members to download their favorite videos for watching offline only at 720p resolution. As per The Verge, a YouTube spokesperson has confirmed that support for the upgraded resolution will be available in "most Premium markets" soon. Needless to say, YouTube is trying to offer greater value to its Premium subscribers by raising the download quality limit to 1080p. However, It remains to be seen if the option will be extended to users in markets where YouTube hasn't launched Premium yet and allows downloading of videos for offline viewing without any fee.

YouTube Premium is the brand's subscription-based service that offers several perks, including the ability to download videos and watch them offline. In the U.S., YouTube Premium provides its subscribers with access to YouTube Music Premium, YouTube originals, ad-free videos, and the ability to have videos playing in the background for just $12 every month.

The subscription-based service is now available in a total of 63 countries around the world. Last month, the company announced the launch of the service in 13 more countries. YouTube Music, on the other hand, is currently available in 62 countries.

