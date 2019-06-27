The YouTube Music app will soon have a new and improved version of Offline Mixtape called "smart downloads", downloading up to 500 songs to your phone. That is a massive increase over the previous Offline Mixtape feature which only downloaded 100 songs based on your listening preferences for offline playback.

Offline Mixtape and smart downloads are all about using less data and providing you with some of your favorite music when your data signal is inconsistent. For that reason, when smart downloads is enabled, it will only download music overnight when your phone is charging and on Wi-Fi.

What if you think 500 songs is overkill and your phone is low on storage? No worries, because smart downloads provides you with a way to limit the amount of songs that are downloaded for this very reason.

When speaking to The Verge on the new feature, YouTube detailed how this might work for the average person. For example, smart downloads would download their "Offline Mixtape, Pop Hotlist, Summer 2019 playlist, [and] Kacey Musgraves album" overnight for offline playback.