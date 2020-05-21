What you need to know
- Google is testing a new tab for discovery in YouTube Music.
- The tab will sit alongside the Up Next and Lyrics tab in the new Player UI.
- Google recently announced a transfer tool to YouTube Music as it plans to make that its only streaming service going forward.
Google has been improving the YouTube Music app ever since it repositioned it as the successor to Play Music two years ago, and now, as Play Music prepares to be shuttered completely, the company is testing out a new feature that'll help improve discovery.
Spotted on Reddit via the folks at XDA Developers, Google is adding a new 'Related' tab next to the new Lyrics and Up Next tabs introduced with last month's YouTube Music update. While the appearance of the tab varies across users, the gist of it is that the app would show you related artists, albums, or playlists. It already has a precursor to this recommendations interface as a scrolling list under artist pages, but now it'll be added to the Now Playing interface as a natural jumping-off point for listeners.
The change is only being tested, and while it differs in implementation, it's something that Google could go forward with. Despite YouTube's fairly decent recommendation features, YouTube Music struggles with exposing users to different artists. That may change with this update, and the sooner the better.
