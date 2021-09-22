You can get a surprisingly affordable robot vacuum that'll poke around your home cleaning up some loose debris, but you'll quickly find that these robots aren't always as smart as they're made out to be. Many models simply bump around, chaotically criss-crossing your floors until their battery runs low. This can result in clean floors, but you may find random spots that the vacuum completely missed, and these more basic robot vacuums may not always find their way back to their charging base to be ready for the next job (which could be needed right away if it missed a lot of spots).

By the same token, there are some robot vacuums that are almost too smart, unloading their own dust bins, offering stereoscopic vision and even doubling as a security camera. Not that those features are bad to have, but they're more than most of us need. To be sure you're getting a properly smart robot vacuum, there are four features you should seek out at a minimum.

Anti-drop sensor

The point of a robot vacuum is to have it go off and do the cleaning entirely on its own. You don't want to have to supervise it, but if you have even a single stair in your home and your robot vacuum doesn't have an anti-drop sensor, you're going to have problems. Your robot vacuum is likely to take a tumble down the stairs, and that fall isn't going to make it any smarter. Depending on how many stairs it goes down, you'll be lucky to have it even vacuum after a fall. You might try putting a physical obstacle in the way of the stairs, but every bit of intervention you have to take before you can trust your robot vacuum to get its job done is just further proof that it's not all that smart. Plus, putting an obstacle in front of the stairs to prevent your robot from having an accident is just putting you at risk of tripping down the stairs instead.