Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available. Late in 2018, the American Express® Gold Card tweaked its benefits to become an extremely solid rewards card that deserves a spot in many wallets, including mine. The card retained its annual up to $100 airline fee credit, doubled its earning rate at restaurants — and made it for dining worldwide — and U.S. supermarkets to an impressive 4x points (up to $25,000 per calendar year; then 1x for the latter) and introduced up to $120 in dining credits each calendar year — all with a snazzy metal design.

The Amex Gold has a public welcome offer of 35,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months and an annual fee of $250 (see rates and fees). Based on TPG's latest valuations, that bonus is worth $700. However, there are also two targeted welcome offers — 60,000 or 75,000 points — after spending $4,000 on eligible purchases in the first three months of account opening through the CardMatch Tool (offer is subject to change at any time). Enroll in the $120 annual dining credit

Technically, you can't purchase airline tickets or use the credit for gift cards or award taxes/fees; however, depending on how the airline codes your purchase, you may get reimbursed. You can choose your airline while logged in to your Amex account under the "benefits" section as shown below. Note that while you're technically limited to the airline you select for the entire calendar year, reports indicate that you might be able to change your selection by contacting customer service.