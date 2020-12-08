What you need to know
- Samsung has joined hands with Google to bring Nest integration to the SmartThings ecosystem.
- Starting next month, SmartThings users will be able to control their Nest devices through the SmartThings app.
- It will also soon be possible to stream from your Nest devices directly to your Samsung TV.
Samsung today announced a new partnership with Google to integrate Nest products into its SmartThings IoT platform. The integration will make it possible for Samsung SmartThings users to control Google Nest thermostats, cameras, and doorbells through SmartThings, as they will be "Works With SmartThings" certified.
Ralf Elias, Global Vice President ioT at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement:
SmartThings technology continues to enhance and improve the way we experience smart living. We're pleased to further strengthen our partnership with Google and integrate Nest into our portfolio to offer users more ways to control and automate their home. We are committed to creating a universal system where all smart home devices can work cohesively together.
Aside from using the Samsung SmartThings app to control your Google Nest devices, you will be able to control various functions using voice commands as well. You can even stream live camera feeds from your outdoor Nest cameras directly to the Samsung TV in your living room or the Family Hub fridge.
Samsung says it will begin integrating Google Nest products into SmartThings in January 2021.
Google Nest Cam Indoor home security camera
The Google Nest Cam Indoor provides 24/7 live streaming video in 1080p with a 130-degree field-of-view and night vision. It can also send you an alert whenever it detects any unusual activity and lets you speak with people in your home with its built-in microphone.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Why I'm still using the $350 Pixel 4a over the $1000 Galaxy S20
There's been a wealth of great phones in 2020, but unfortunately, most of them are truly wealthy phones. Don't fall into the outdated idea that you have to have a flagship to get a great Android experience: the affordable Pixel 4a has done just as good a job as my Samsung Galaxy S20.
Verizon will spend $16 billion on C-band spectrum to fix its 5G network
A huge chunk of valuable midband spectrum is being auctioned off by the FCC and Verizon see this as its chance to make its 5G network a real thing to millions of customers.
I regret not playing the amazing Eternium sooner
For this Android Game of the Week, we're looking at Eternium, an ARPG that simply blew me away. I sincerely wish I had picked this up sooner because I had a blast playing it.
The best smart locks that support Google Home and Assistant in 2020
Smart locks are great tools for keeping your home safe, and if you've got a Google Assistant speaker, these ones can be controlled by just using your voice.