Samsung today announced a new partnership with Google to integrate Nest products into its SmartThings IoT platform. The integration will make it possible for Samsung SmartThings users to control Google Nest thermostats, cameras, and doorbells through SmartThings, as they will be "Works With SmartThings" certified.

Ralf Elias, Global Vice President ioT at Samsung Electronics, said in a statement:

SmartThings technology continues to enhance and improve the way we experience smart living. We're pleased to further strengthen our partnership with Google and integrate Nest into our portfolio to offer users more ways to control and automate their home. We are committed to creating a universal system where all smart home devices can work cohesively together.

Aside from using the Samsung SmartThings app to control your Google Nest devices, you will be able to control various functions using voice commands as well. You can even stream live camera feeds from your outdoor Nest cameras directly to the Samsung TV in your living room or the Family Hub fridge.

Samsung says it will begin integrating Google Nest products into SmartThings in January 2021.