Sometimes you just want access to credit right away, but most credit cards do not offer the ability to use them until you receive the physical card in the mail. However, there are a few outliers that do give you immediate access to making purchases immediately after you are approved.

American Express and Apple Card are the two best at this, but there is one card from United that also offers this. We've put together a list of some of the most popular cards available for immediate use after approval. If you're looking for purchasing power right after approval, these cards will give it to you.

If you're looking for a credit card that you need immediate access to without waiting for the physical card to arrive in the mail, these cards will take care of just that.

