A modded APK file is making its rounds in the Google News Telegram Group (via Mishaal Rahman ), that enables Magic Eraser on any compatible Android device. After installed, this modified APK tricks your Android phone into thinking that you're using a Pixel 6 instead of whichever of the best Android phones you are actually using.

One of the biggest reasons to consider picking up the Pixel 6 is to sit back and enjoy all of the wonderful camera features. From updated hardware to added software features like Magic Eraser, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro can handle anything you throw at them. But now, you don't even need a Pixel 6 in order to enjoy the headlining feature that was intended to only be available on the Pixel 6.

We've tested this out ourselves on the Pixel 5 running Android 12, and it actually works pretty well. The final results are slightly different from what you might experience on the Pixel 6, as this is a modified file, and Photos isn't relying on the Tensor processor. Shortly after Rahman shared this discovery, other Android users have shared examples of Magic Eraser working on phones like the Pixel 4a and other phones.

Your mileage will definitely vary, and we won't be surprised if Google patches this workaround in the very near future. Essentially, this modified APK tricks the Google Photos app into thinking you're using a Pixel 6, which in turn, enables the Magic Eraser button. So while you could install this yourself, you would be doing so at your own risk.

Nevertheless, if you want to try and give this a spin on your non-Pixel 6, then you can download and install the APK file. Then, just swipe over to the Magic Eraser section, and let your Android phone work Google's magic.