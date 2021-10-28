What you need to know
- A modded Google Photos APK enables Magic Eraser for non-Pixel 6 devices.
- Magic Eraser was intended to be a Pixel 6-only feature.
- With Magic Eraser, you can remove objects from your image within Google Photos.
One of the biggest reasons to consider picking up the Pixel 6 is to sit back and enjoy all of the wonderful camera features. From updated hardware to added software features like Magic Eraser, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro can handle anything you throw at them. But now, you don't even need a Pixel 6 in order to enjoy the headlining feature that was intended to only be available on the Pixel 6.
A modded APK file is making its rounds in the Google News Telegram Group (via Mishaal Rahman), that enables Magic Eraser on any compatible Android device. After installed, this modified APK tricks your Android phone into thinking that you're using a Pixel 6 instead of whichever of the best Android phones you are actually using.
We've tested this out ourselves on the Pixel 5 running Android 12, and it actually works pretty well. The final results are slightly different from what you might experience on the Pixel 6, as this is a modified file, and Photos isn't relying on the Tensor processor. Shortly after Rahman shared this discovery, other Android users have shared examples of Magic Eraser working on phones like the Pixel 4a and other phones.
Your mileage will definitely vary, and we won't be surprised if Google patches this workaround in the very near future. Essentially, this modified APK tricks the Google Photos app into thinking you're using a Pixel 6, which in turn, enables the Magic Eraser button. So while you could install this yourself, you would be doing so at your own risk.
Nevertheless, if you want to try and give this a spin on your non-Pixel 6, then you can download and install the APK file. Then, just swipe over to the Magic Eraser section, and let your Android phone work Google's magic.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Oculus Quest to become Meta Quest, drop Facebook login requirement in 2022
Meta Quest is the new name for Oculus products going forward, and Meta has announced that it won't be requiring personal Facebook account logins for some Quest activities sometime in 2022.
Facebook changes company name, is now called 'Meta'
Mark Zuckerberg announces a major shift as Facebook changes its name to "Meta" with a heightened focus on the metaverse.
Google needs to bring the Security Hub to every phone
Google did a great job with the Pixel's Security Hub. Now it just needs to bring it to every phone that gets Android 12.
These are the best Google Pixel 6 car chargers right now.
In celebration of the new Google Pixel 6 hitting shelves, we've rounded up a list of the best USB-C compatible car chargers for Google Pixel 6 on the market right now.