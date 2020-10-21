What you need to know
- It is finally possible to use the Google Assistant to play Spotify podcasts.
- Until now, you could only play Google Podcasts using the Assistant.
- Although the feature has started rolling out, it could take a few days to become available for everyone.
Google has finally added support for third-party podcast services to its voice assistant. As reported by Engadget, users can now use the Google Assistant to play Spotify podcasts in English on Nest smart speakers.
In order to start playing Spotify Podcasts on your Google Assistant devices, you will have to open the Google Home app on your phone and tap on device settings. Next, choose Spotify as your default podcast provider.
Until now, you could only listen to Google Podcasts using the Assistant, with no option of changing your podcast provider. While Spotify is currently the only third-party podcast provider supported by Google Assistant, it is likely that support for other podcast services will also be added in the future.
The feature has started rolling out to users globally, but it could take a while to become available for everyone.
